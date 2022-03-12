'Saturday Night Live': Zoe Kravitz Gets Support From Other Catwomen for Debut Monologue

Zoe Kravitz took to the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and got some help from some special guests.

After stepping out onto stage, Kravitz talked about how she plays Catwoman in The Batman, and how she got into the mindset of the iconic character.

"To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical Cats every day for a year," Kravitz joked. "Which is actually how I heard Joaquin Phoenix prepared to play the Joker."

"Someone here talking about Cats?" asked Kate McKinnon as she joined Kravitz on stage, dressed like Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns.

"I'm Catwoman from the '90s," McKinnon explained. "The one with the whip. You know, like cats have?"

She also explained her origin story, telling Kravitz, "I fell out of a window into a pile of cats. They licked me back to life, and now it's just like Sandy from a porno version of Grease."

fire up the cat signal! 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/U78y9xDe53 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2022

KcKinnon then turned on the "Cat Signal," which attracted Ego Nwodim decked out like Eartha Kitt's Catwoman from the Adam West-era Batman TV series. "People called it campy," Nwodim's Catwoman said of the series. "Turns out it was just super gay."

Before Kravitz could get the monologue back on track, the Cat Signal also attracted a "Cat Lady," (Aidy Bryant) and comedian Katt Williams (Chris Redd).

ET recently spoke to Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman and she marveled at getting the opportunity to host SNL.

"It's just been a dream of mine for a very long time. I'm a huge fan of the show. I'm totally geeked. I'm totally scared," Kravitz said. "I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I'm looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that."

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.