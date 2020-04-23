'Saturday Night Live' to Air Second At-Home Episode

Saturday Night Live will air its second, at-home episode this week. The sketch series announced the exciting news on Twitter Thursday, sharing that the all-new episode will air Saturday, April 25. No host or musical guest has been announced.

The series first attempted the social distancing-friendly concept earlier this month, when Tom Hanks served as the surprise host for the episode, which featured pre-taped sketches.

The episode looked different in more ways than one, with the show opting to ditch the typical "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night" intro as it's no longer airing live, and debuting a brand new title sequence that showed the cast in self-filmed videos from their homes.

In fact, during his monologue, Hanks joked about how things were "going to look a little different" than the typical SNL episode.

"For one thing, it is has been filmed by the SNL cast who are currently quarantined in their homes," Hanks explained. "There's no such thing as Saturdays anymore. It's just, 'Every day is today' and we're not really live, but we are doing everything we can to make this feel like the SNL you know and love."

Saturday Night Live: At Home will air April 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT.