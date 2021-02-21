'Saturday Night Live': Regé-Jean Page Leads 'Drivers License' Sing-Along and Olivia Rodrigo Responds!

Page played a guy at a bar, hanging out with a bunch of his pals, who puts "Drivers License" on the jukebox, much to the surprise of a few of his gruff friends.

"Sounds like some teen girl singing in her room with a piano," Mikey Day's pool player opines.

"That's the beauty of it," Page shoots back. "You got a problem?"

Slowly, each of the men in the bar begin to admit their appreciation for the catchy, emotional tune, debating its true meaning and how they relate to the break-up that is the focus of the powerful lyrics.

"It's like she ripped a page out of my diary," Beck Bennett says, before trying to look tough again. "I mean notebook. I mean plain brown leather. I can't read or write."

Page and his friends also get into the debate regarding speculation over Rodrigo's lyrics being directed at her supposed ex, Joshua Bassett, and his rumored new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter.

As hard as they try to deny their true feelings, none of the bar goers can maintain their facade when the bridge hits, and they finally give in, singing together, arms around each other's shoulders as the song blasts over the bar speakers.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo herself celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, and the songstress was thrilled by the sketch devoted entirely to her tune.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she tweeted after the sketch aired.

