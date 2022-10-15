'Saturday Night Live': Megan Thee Stallion Makes Hosting Debut, Intentionally Avoids Addressing Burglary News

Megan Thee Stallion took the Saturday Night Live stage in her hosting debut over the weekend, and delivered a fun, confident monologue that intentionally teased, but avoided, the elephant in the room.

Megan walked out into the spotlight in Studio 8H rocking a black, semi-sheer ensemble and a bright smile and lit up the room with her enthusiastic charisma.

However, the news of her home in Los Angeles getting broken into while she was in New York preparing for the show hung in the air as many waited to see if she would address the news in her opener.

"I do pride myself on being an open book," Megan said, toward the end of her monologue. "So with that being said, I would like to address a certain incident that I'm sure is on everybody's mind."

After a well-delivered dramatic pause, Megan shared, "No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu."

"And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me! Alright?" She added with a laugh, before kicking off the show.

Two men broke into Megan's Los Angeles home on Thursday, TMZ first reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that took more than $300,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics.

Megan took to Twitter on Friday to address the news, writing, "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe."

"Hotties I'm really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break," she tweeted on Friday, just minutes after addressing the break in. "I’m so tired, physically and emotionally."

It was a sentiment that was also reflected in her powerful and emotional first song of the night, when she delivered a beauty pageant-themed performance of her track "Anxiety" that was one of the biggest highlights of the night.

SNL airs lives, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.