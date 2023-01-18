Sarah Michelle Gellar Shines On 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Red Carpet -- See the Pics!

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking fierce! The Wolf Pack star turned up in style to show her support for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Wednesday.

Gellar hit the carpet at the film's premiere at the Harmony Gold Theater, rocking a black-and-white ensemble that slayed.

The celebrated actress rocked a long black blazer with a black cape, over a white top and black miniskirt combo.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

However, the fashion choice that really completed the entire ensemble was the shoulder-length black leather gloves.

Gellar owned the spotlight at the event -- despite not actually being in the film itself -- and was all smiles as she posed with star Tyler Posey and franchise creator Jeff Davis.

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

While Gellar isn't appearing in Teen Wolf: The Movie, she will be leading the new Teen Wolf spin-off series, Wolf Pack, which drops the day after the film premieres.

ET's Ash Crossan spoke to Posey on the red carpet at the event, and he opened up about the long-awaited project.

In the film, Posey is reprising his role as Scott McCall, in what has become a family affair for the actor, with both his brother and father appearing in the film.

"My dad and my brother are in the movie," Posey revealed. "And my song ends the movie. It's in the ending credits, and we wrote it together. So, it's a big family affair."

As for returning to the Teen Wolf world, Posey called it "the coolest thing in the world."

"Never thought it would happen," the 31-year-old actor said. "Surrounded by everybody I love, and I don't know man, I guess it's still hitting me."

Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres Jan. 26 and Wolf Pack debuts Jan. 27 on Paramount+.