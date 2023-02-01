Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Dolly Parton Was a Secret Producer on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Sarah Michelle Gellar just confirmed an incredible rumor about Dolly Parton. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, she revealed that the singer was a secret producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"Little known fact, the legend Dolly was a producer," Gellar said. "And, you know, we never saw her. Like, we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name. And I would think, 'She doesn't even know who I am.' And then one day, somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'"

It turns out, Parton co-owned Sandollar Productions with her former manager, Sandy Gallin, who was an executive producer on the series during its seven-season run from 1997 to 2003. And the production company is listed on the show's credits. "And they produced Buffy," Gellar confirmed.

Not only that, but Parton's company also produced the 1992 film that the series was adapted from.

While it's been 20 years since Buffy ended, it hasn't stopped Gellar from reuniting with her former co-stars. In January, she and James Marsters posed together on the red carpet for the Wolf Pack premiere. The 60-year-old actor -- who played bad boy vampire Spike -- stood alongside his former on-screen love interest who was all smiles at the event celebrating Gellar's long-awaited return to TV.

As for Wolf Pack, which sees the actress playing a detective tasked with investigating the emergence of werewolves in her town, she teased to ET that not everything seen on the series should be taken at face value. "Nothing is what it seems and I think that you really have to stick with it," Gellar said. "I remember when I finally sat down with Jeff [Davis] and I had my guesses with what I thought, and usually I'm pretty spot on, and some of them I was right, but some of them I was so far off."