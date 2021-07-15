Sarah Jessica Parker Introduces New 'Sex and the City' Reboot Cast Members

The highly anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., is welcoming some new faces to the cast. On Thursday, HBO Max and Sarah Jessica Parker announced the new women who will be part of the iconic show.

Parker, who plays main character Carrie Bradshaw, Instagrammed pictures of the actresses and shared what characters they will be playing. Sara Ramirez will play Che Diaz, Nicole Ari Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, Karen Pittman will play Dr. Nya Wallace and Sarita Choudhury will play Seema Patel.

"And finally!!!! THRILLED to welcome @therealsararamirez, @NicoleAriParker, Karen Pittman​ and Sarita Choudhury to #AndJustLikeThat," Parker wrote. "Can't wait to work with these brilliant actors who bring so much talent, humor and excitement to our ensemble. X, SJ​."

HBO Max previously announced in May that Ramirez would be joining the cast as Che, as a new, non-binary and queer character. According to HBO Max, Diaz is "a stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular." Last August, the Grey's Anatomy star came out as non-binary.

It is not yet known how the other three actresses' characters will be interwoven with the original characters, which aside from Carrie, includes Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Kim Cattrall (Samantha) is not returning for the reboot.

In May, a source told ET that And Just Like That... will feature new series regulars that are women of color. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously told TVLine that Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King were looking to reflect New York City's diversity in the revival.

“[Parker and King] didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast [because] it's not reflective of New York," Bloys told the outlet. "So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."

Earlier this month, HBO Max and Parker shared the first official photo from And Just Like That... featuring the stylish Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, getting fans even more excited for the reboot.