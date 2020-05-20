Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates 23 Years of Marriage With Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker honored her 23rd wedding anniversary with a glam throwback photo of her and husband Matthew Broderick.

"May 19th, 2020 23 years. We've come a long way baby," she captioned the black-and-white pic. Though Broderick is in a tuxedo in the shot and Parker is rocking a black dress, the image is not from their iconic secret wedding from 1997.

Parker famously wore a black dress to the event to not draw attention to herself.

In 2009, she told the Today show she'd do things differently if she were to get married today.

"I'd wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day," she said at the time.

Though the pair don't have any public plans to renew their vows so Parker can wear her dream dress, they were set to collaborate on stage for the first time in decades.

The couple was set to star in the Broadway revival of Plaza Suite, directed by Jonathan Benjamin Hickey, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show has been postponed to 2021. Last week it was announced that the pair would take to the stage on March 19 through July 18, 2021 at the Hudson Theatre.

In a statement, Broderick and Parker said, “We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe.”

Prior to the shutdown, Parker spoke with ET about the production, saying, “When we re-read Plaza Suite, we were just reminded how freaking funny it was. How funny it is but also how moving it is. How much it is about relationships and marriage and milestones and betrayal. How much it is about marriages at different parts, at different points of years spent together and the absurdity of all of it.”