Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams

A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise star approaching the altar at their wedding back in August, and a suit-clad Ferguson smiling and joking, "This is the final rose ceremony."

After delivering an emotional speech about their romance, and the challenges and delights of marriage, Ferguson also helped with the traditional hand fastening ceremony with rope, and the exchanging of vows.

"To be married by @jessetyler was a dream and a privilege," Hyland captioned the post. "Jesse, you have been such an amazing friend, mentor, and an integral part of our lives. So happy birthday to the best officiant of all time! Our wedding truly would not have been as special without you."

Shortly after the wedding, Ferguson spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the premiere of his new film, Ivy + Bean, where the actor opened up about serving as the officiant at the intimate affair and the massive Modern Family reunion that followed.

While it was Ferguson's first time officiating a wedding, he wasn't actually pegged to perform the ceremony. Ty Burrell, Hyland's TV dad, was supposed to be the officiant, but due to a family emergency, he had to bow out, and Ferguson had to step in.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson explained. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there, he had stuff going on."

Ferguson added that he "was honored to do it. Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

As far as what he wanted to accomplish as the couple's officiant, Ferguson said he wanted to keep things light-hearted, while also acknowledging how big and how special of an occasion it was.

"I knew that Sarah and Wells wanted it to be a funny, lighthearted ceremony," he shared. "They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."

"Justin -- my husband and I, had Tony Kushner officiate our wedding -- Pulitzer prize award-winning playwright, and he wrote this really lovely, beautiful ceremony for us, and it meant so much to me," Ferguson recounted. "I actually looked at that ceremony again before writing one for Sarah and Wells, so you know, heart is important."

