Sarah Hyland Reacts to Being Named as 'Love Island USA' Host

Love Island found its voice earlier this month when Iain Stirling, who narrates the original British series, joined the upcoming U.S. iteration in the same role. And now the Peacock series has its face, and it is Sarah Hyland.

The Modern Family star signed on to be the host of the show. She'll replace Arielle Vandenberg, who was the host for three seasons when the show was on CBS. Following the announcement, the 31-year-old took to Instagram and posted a photo of her on a boat wearing a bikini and holding a glass of wine while basking in the sun.

In the caption she wrote, "got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa 😍 #hostesswiththemostess #loveisabeach @peacocktv."

Her fiance, Wells Adams, also reacted to the news with a comment saying, "We out here really cornering the reality TV beach dating sector. 😍🔥🙌❤️ 🏝." Wells, of course, is a Bachelorette fan-favorite and lovable bartender for Bachelor in Paradise.

Earlier this month, it was announced that, for the first time, Stirling will be lending his signature comedic flair for another version of Love Island outside of the U.K.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show -- humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

The dating competition show has already been greenlit for two seasons.

Love Island returns Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock, and will air six episodes each week.