Sara Bareilles Debuts 'Little Voice' Theme Song in First Apple TV Plus Teaser

Sara Bareilles is bringing her musical talents to Apple TV+'s upcoming musical drama, Little Voice.

The accomplished singer-songwriter co-created the coming-of-age series with uber-producer J.J. Abrams and Jessie Nelson, and wrote all original songs that will be featured in the show.

On Friday, Apple TV+ dropped the first teaser for Little Voice, accompanied by the titular theme song written and performed by Bareilles, who is a GRAMMY winner and Tony and Emmy nominee.

"Little Voice," Bareilles revealed on Twitter, was a song she wrote when she was in her mid-20s, and only now will it finally see the light of day.

Little Voice is a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York and is a story about finding your authentic voice -- and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper also star in the series.

Little Voice drops Friday, July 10 on Apple TV+.

