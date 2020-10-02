Saoirse Ronan Is Gorgeous in Plunging Peplum Gown at Oscars Red Carpet

Saoirse Ronan is gorgeous at the 2020 Oscars! The Little Women star simply stunned on the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Ronan wore a multicolored Gucci gown that featured a black bodice with plunging neckline, ivory peplum waist and a draped lavender skirt. The fashion darling styled her blonde hair in an updo and chic blunt bangs. She also accessorized with statement drop earrings and a bee hair pin.

For glam, she coordinated her makeup with smoky lavender eyeshadow, subtle cat eye and a peachy lip color.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ronan is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her performance as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's remake of Little Women. This is the 25-year-old actress' fourth Academy Award nomination. Ronan's co-star Florence Pugh is also nominated for Little Women in the Best Supporting Actress category. The film is also nominated for Best Picture.

See all the red carpet arrivals at the Oscars in the gallery, ahead.