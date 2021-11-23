Sandra Bullock Reacts to Keanu Reeves Romance Rumors: 'Nope, But Who Knows?'

They may have had off-the-charts chemistry on the big screen, but Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves insist they were never an item in real life. In a profile about 57-year-old Reeves for Esquire, Bullock opens up about the romance rumors surrounding her and her co-star while they filmed 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.

“Nope. But who knows? Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated," the 57-year-old actress says of Reeves. "I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know."

Bullock, who was once engaged to Tate Donovan and dated Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling, adds that she and Reeves never had to "survive anything" because they never were together romantically.

"We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together," she says. "And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

When it comes to reuniting with Bullock on screen, Reeves tells Esquire, "I sure hope so. She’s such a wonderful artist and person. And, you know, I think we have good chemistry. And it would be really exciting and interesting to get the chance to perform with her again."

Bullock also opened up about rumors that she is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. She shared that her 11-year-old son, Louis, is a big anime and Spider-Man fan, and Kimmel brought up the rumor that she was once supposed to be cast in a Spider-Man movie.

"If that were a rumor that my son would have heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests," she joked. "Who did they say I was going to be? HIs grandmother or something?"

Kimmel noted the character was Madam Web, who has psychic powers in the comic books. "So why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks?" Bullock insisted. "I need to know because I think I would be amazing."

Reeves was also asked by Esquire about joining the Marvel universe. "It would be an honor. Some really amazing directors and visionaries," he says. "They’re doing something no one’s ever really done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

In addition to Bullock, the magazine brought up another one of Reeves' frequent co-stars, Winona Ryder, and the rumor that the two were legally married while on the set of Francis Ford Coppola's 1996 movie, Dracula.

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," he recalls. "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God."

