Sandra Bullock Has a Socially Distant Birthday Party With Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and More

Happy Birthday, Sandra Bullock! The Oscar winner turned 56 on Sunday and to celebrate, several of her celebrity pals enjoyed a socially distant hang sesh. Jennifer Aniston posted a sweet snap from the event to her Instagram Story.

"Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love," she captioned the pic. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!"

In the selfie, which Bullock snapped herself, all five women are wearing masks and sitting apart. Aniston is wearing a tie-dyed mask and holding up prayer hands. To her right are actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, who is waving at the camera. There's also an unidentified brunette woman sitting to Aniston's left.

The women appear to be sitting under an awning outdoors on cozy wicker furniture.

Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram Story

Paulson reposted the shot to her own Instagram Story.

Bullock and Aniston have been friends for years. In fact, Bullock recently interviewed Aniston back in February for a feature in Interview Magazine, in which they revealed that they were introduced by a mutual ex-boyfriend, actor Tate Donovan.

"He seems to have a type," Aniston joked of Donovan in the interview.

"Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous," Bullock replied.