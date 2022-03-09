Sam Heughan Opens Up About His Relationship Status After Being Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman

Sam Heughan is adding fuel to the romance fire!

After being spotted sharing a kiss with a mystery woman in NYC earlier this week, the Outlander star appeared on Wednesday’s Drew Barrymore Show and talked relationships. After being asked by the host, “You’re single,” the Scottish actor playfully wanted to know why she was inquiring.

When Barrymore shared that she was simply asking for his fans, “The Heughligans,” she added: “I actually heard that you want to put career ahead, and put romance in the backseat, is that still true?”

Heughan quickly put an end to any speculation that he is putting love in the backseat. “I never said that, I don’t think...Drew Barrymore,” he shared. “But certainly, the job is so all-encompassing and we spend so much time on the set and at work.”

The star playfully added, “But yeah, I’m open to something.”

It looks like Heughan may have found the romance he’s been open to. In new pictures, the 41-year-old star was spotted sharing a smooch with a mystery woman in New York City. In one pic, the two were captured sitting at a table and kissing. In another photo, they were snapped walking closely while the actor wrapped his arm around the woman’s shoulders.

While the actor tends to remain private when it comes to the intimate details of his life, when it comes to getting down to business on his hit STARZ series, Heughan revealed that they recently brought in an intimacy coach to assist with this season’s steamy scenes.

“An intimacy adviser is kind of a more common practice now in the industry,” he told Barrymore. “When we started we were totally green. You’re kind of just thrown in the deep end, and we were, and we sort of found our way through it together and we supported each other through it. But actually, bringing someone on board means we’re all more supported and we can find new ways to be more intimate and to add more to those scenes. So, I think it’s a really welcome addition.”

After Barrymore joked that all people should have them in their relationships, Heughan agreed.

“Let’s just all get an intimacy adviser,” he quipped.