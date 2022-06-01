Sam Asghari Opens Up About His Relationship With Britney Spears and Their Heartbreaking Miscarriage

It's been a whirlwind year for Sam Asghari and Britney Spears. After her 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end in 2021, the couple became engaged, and their happy news was followed by a pregnancy announcement. Sadly, Spears' pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, and now the 28-year-old actor is opening up about their life and loss.

Asghari got personal in a new interview with GQ where he detailed everything from meeting Spears six years ago on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party" to their current daily life. "It was the humbleness that attracted me," he explained of their first meeting. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

While Asghari didn't give too much information away about his September 2021 proposal to Spears, he did detail how he chose the perfect ring with the help of his sisters and a close friend.

"I figured with her taste, she wouldn't want something super big and super celebrity," he said. "Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it's free because it's for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it."

“So I designed a really beautiful ring," he added. "It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

The proposal -- which took place at their home -- came as a surprise for Spears. "I didn't tell anybody to be honest with you,” Asghari recalled. "I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her."

When it comes to wedding plans, Asghari is did not spill a single detail, but calls his "soon-to-be wife" a "very strong" and "very independent" person.

Speaking about Spears' miscarriage, which they announced in identical Instagram posts on May 14, Asghari is still hopeful that he'll become a dad one day. "It's just part of life," he says. "But I do want to be a young father ... That's just the joy of life, I think, is procreation. And that's just a next step."

Asghari, after all, already has babies on the brain and is always thinking about their future. "I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children," he says before reflecting on moving to the United States from his native Iran. "If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don't come here to goof around."

Initially, Asghari was hesitant to comment on the loss of their unborn baby, but later shared one positive thing to come out of talking about the unfortunate experience.

"We're positive about it," he explained. "It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time."

While it might be hard to stay positive during times of loss, Asghari says: "Nothing in the world that can take me off that path. My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that."

It's no surprise that Asghari is enjoying life with Spears. In March, the model spoke with ET about taking the next step in their relationship.

"Everything’s amazing,” he said at the time. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out."

