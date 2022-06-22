Sam Asghari Breaks Down the Mission for Mel Gibson in 'Hot Seat' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Sam Asghari holds his own opposite Mel Gibson in the cyber thriller Hot Seat. In ET’s exclusive preview of the upcoming film, the budding actor and recent newlywed plays Sergeant Tobias, the leader of the S.W.A.T. team, who is on a mission to take down a terrorist before he strikes again.

Written Leon Langford and Collin Watts, and directed by James Cullen Bressack, the film finds Gibson playing a fearless bomb expert who is tasked with dismantling a hair-trigger explosive device strapped to the desk chair of IT expert Friar (Kevin Dillon). Unbeknownst to Gibson’s character -- or the S.W.A.T. team -- Friar is being framed by an unseen hacker who has ordered him to steal digital funds or have his daughter abducted.

While the team figures out how to put an end to the bomb scare, tensions rise as Friar tries to clear his name and expose the real threat behind the terrorist plot. Hot Seat also stars Shannen Doherty.

Lionsgate

As seen in the clip, Hot Seat marks Asghari’s biggest on-screen role yet. The actor previously appeared in episodes of Black Monday, Dollface and Hacks.

Asghari, meanwhile, made headlines earlier this month when he and Britney Spears got married during an intimate ceremony surrounded by members of their inner circle. The couple had been dating since 2016 before finally tying the knot.

Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, told ET at the time, “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

Lionsgate will release Hot Seat in select theaters, On Demand and Digital starting July 1.