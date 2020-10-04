'Salt-N-Pepa': Watch the Trailer for Lifetime's New Biopic Limited Series

The true story of Salt-N-Pepa is coming to Lifetime, and ET has an exclusive first look at the biopic's debut trailer.

For its three-hour saga chronicling the formation of the groundbreaking hip-hop group, Lifetime turned to actresses GG Townson and Laila Odom to star as Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton respectively.

The highly anticipated biopic from Sony Pictures Television follows the formation of the pioneering group -- from the artists' roots as nursing students at Queensborough Community College in New York City, through their friendship with aspiring music producer Hurby Azor, and their rise to fame in the '90s.

As one of the first successful female rap groups, Salt-N-Pepa paved the way for many of the beloved female artists who followed, and fans will get an inside look at the creation of some of the group's most celebrated hits.

As seen in this first trailer, the biopic will delve into all the highs and challenging lows that come with massive fame, as they try to make sure they stick together and stay true to themselves while leaving an indelible mark on pop culture.

The authorized biopic, on which Denton and James both serve as executive producers, is helmed by actor-director Mario Van Peebles. No release date has yet been announced.