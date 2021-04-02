Salma Hayek Is Developing 'A Boob's Life' TV Show Where a Woman's Breasts Talk to Her

Salma Hayek is giving the "breast a voice." The 54-year-old actress' Ventanarosa Productions is developing HBO Max's upcoming series, A Boob’s Life, which is about a woman named Leslie, who upon coming up on 40, has her life turned upside down when her boobs start talking to her.

The TV series is an adaptation of Leslie’s Lehr’s upcoming novel, A Boob’s Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me—and You, which is being released on March 2. Both Hayek and Lehr will serve as executive producers on the project, while Cynthia Mort will serve as showrunner, writer and as another EP on the show. In addition, Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn will also be EPs under the Ventanarosa Productions banner, and Melissa Oman and Julie R. Snyder will executive produce under their Wheeler Girl Productions banner.

"We are so appreciative that HBO Max was insightful and bold enough to develop this show with us," Hayek said in a statement to ET. “In A Boob’s Life, we use breasts as a metaphor for the constant judgement women are submitted to, creating a collective sensation that no matter what we do we are never enough. In this show, we give the breast a voice that takes us through the life of a woman from a unique perspective that often we don’t dare to see."

Reporting by Philiana Ng.