Salma Hayek and 14-Year-Old Lookalike Daughter Valentina Pose for Stunning Photo Shoot

Salma Hayek has posed alongside many important people throughout the course of her career, but it was her most recent photoshoot in which she was accompanied by someone extra special -- her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina.

The mother-daughter duo graces the May cover of Vogue Mexico, in photos in which they look more alike than ever. The pair are styled in a variety of different outfits, including similar striped shirts in one, and matching Hunter rain boots in another.

"What a great early Mother’s Day present," Hayek gushed on Instagram, posting six images from the shoot. "Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!"

The interview was conducted by Mexican actress Irene Azuela, and Hayek's fans weren't the only ones enamored by the breathtaking photos. Blake Lively was quick to comment, "My baby girl!!!"

Anthony Hopkins wrote, "Beautiful mother and daughter ♥️," while Debi Mazar added, "She’s all grown up!❤️"

While each of the photos are stunning, one black-and-white image shared on Vogue Mexico's Instagram page shows a perfect moment between Hayek and her teen. The 55-year-old actress beams with a pride as she rests her head on her daughter's shoulder.

Alongside the snap was a Spanish quote from Hayek from the interview, in which she discusses balancing motherhood and her career. "If you love your profession and carry it out, then you have all the success in the world: you have already won," the translated quote reads.

In a second quote, Hayek says, "I became a mother very late. I did it because I found the partner of my life, who had a stable career, but I already wanted this daughter so much that nothing else mattered to me."

Hayek shares Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009.

Valentina and Hayek also pose for some solo shots. One image posted by Vogue has an accompanying quote from Valentina about growing up in the era of social media.

“I think my generation or my friends don’t care much how many likes you have, but rather have something to say,” she says. “We do not put everything of our lives; In my case, I want to put things on my [social] networks about who I want to be, but the important thing is also out there. What we are talking about today are problems that everyone seeks to address in a different way: it can be the environment, the importance of sexuality, race or beauty standards."

Valentina accompanied her mom to the premiere of Eternals in October 2021 where she spoke to ET about Hayek playing a superhero. Praising her mom, Valentina said, "She's cool, she's cool."