Sabrina Goes to Hell in the Trailer for Part 3 of Her 'Chilling Adventures' on Netflix

“Hell’s under new management now,” the teenage witch says in the new trailer for Part Three of the hit Netflix series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. That’s right, Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is back -- and she’s ready to be the queen of the underworld!

Picking up after the harrowing events of Part Two, Sabrina is still reeling from the fact that the the Dark Lord remains trapped inside her beloved boyfriend, Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood). According to Netflix, Sabrina is distraught over the fact that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering in Hell under Madam Satan’s rule.”

With the help of her friends -- the Fright Club’s Harvey (Ross Lynch), Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) and Theo (Lachlan Watson) -- Sabrina is determined to free him from eternal damnation. But she must also assume the title of Queen in order to bring balance back to the realms and protect them against the show’s newest villain, Prince of Hell Caliban (Sam Corlett).

Of course, things are just as complicated back at home in Greendale, where pagans are trying to wreak havoc.

Overwhelmed with anticipation yet?! See what the cast told ET about what to expect from Part Three of CAOS in the video below:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix.