Ryan Sutter Shares Details About His Mystery Illness and Health

Ryan Sutter is sharing some insight into his mystery illness. The former Bachelorette contestant and Trista Sutter's husband took to Instagram on Tuesday to detail his current health problems, as well as thank fans for their outpouring support."

"I was overwhelmed by the amount of support that I’ve received on social media and messages, and all sorts of stuff from so many people -- friends and strangers and everything in between,” Ryan said on his Instagram Story before thanking everyone for their kind words. "Trista and I appreciate it."

On Saturday, Trista revealed Ryan has been "struggling for months" with a mystery illness. He further confirmed that he's "been feeling this way for several months and Trista and I have looked into several things," he noted. "Everything from Lyme disease, immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, viruses from bacterias and cancers and all sorts of stuff. Hoping to find a simple solution or a solution at all."



In three separate posts, he also explained that he got tested multiple times of COVID-19 after suffering from "flu like symptoms" but was negative.

"I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good," he wrote, adding that he's also had several tests and exams.

He continued by adding, "I appear to be sick for some unknown reason. I do not appear to be alone in this experience. The number of people who share a similar story to mine is incredible. The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking."

He concluded by noting that he's "well prepared to take on" his current health situation and have a strong support group and "the best wife in the world."

"Please don’t worry about me. I will be fine," he noted. "If you must worry, worry about each other. Support each other. Be there for each other."

Trista and Ryan have been by each other's side for nearly 20 years, since he proposed to her on the very first season of The Bachelorette in 2003.

"We met, we got engaged, we got married, had a family... for me, that's why I want to watch, because I want to see our love story unfold again," Trista told ET earlier this year. "And it's easier for me to get past me kissing other guys."

Trista and Ryan have stuck together through thick and thin. In 2017, Trista suffered a seizure while on a family trip to Croatia, and the pair have dealt with life in the spotlight as well as they could hope to while remaining a normal, happy family.

