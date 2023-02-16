Ryan Reynolds Shares Family Update After Blake Lively Welcomed Baby No. 4

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loving life after the arrival of their fourth child. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old actor appeared on CNBC's Power Lunch, and gave an update on his and his wife's life as a family of six.

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. News of their latest addition's arrival broke earlier this month, though no details about baby number four have been shared.

"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds said. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."

"It's a zoo over here," he added during the virtual appearance on the show, before joking, "This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

As for the sex of his fourth child, Reynolds stayed mum. "I ain't telling," he said. "This ain't a birth announcement."

In fact, the couple did not make a birth announcement. They only alerted fans to their new addition's arrival by sharing a pic on Instagram in which Lively was clearly no longer pregnant.

"We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that," Reynolds pointed out.

Back in November, before the little one made their appearance, Reynolds gushed about being a dad again in an interview with ET.

"We're very excited. You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he said. "It's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."