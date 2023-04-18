Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Which Transition Was a 'Huge Jump' For His Family

Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his growing family. The actor and his wife, Blake Lively, recently welcomed their fourth child, but have been keeping mum on details surrounding their new addition.

One insight Reynolds is now sharing is which transition has been the most challenging as their brood expands.

"You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump," the actor told ET Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards on Friday. "Three to four, less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it."

Reynolds noted that he and Lively both come from supersized families. He's the youngest of four and she's the youngest of five.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. News of their new baby's arrival broke in February, though no details were shared. In fact, the couple did not formally announce news of the birth, but instead shared a photo of Lively in which she was obviously no longer pregnant.

"I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great," the Deadpool star cracked. "They have a private Instagram account that I follow."

Back in November, before the little one made an appearance, Reynolds gushed about being a dad again in an interview with ET.

"It's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."