Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Whether He Watched Wife Blake Lively on ‘Gossip Girl’

Hey, Upper East Siders! Turns out, Ryan Reynolds is a big Gossip Girl fan. The 43-year-old Deadpool star took to Twitter earlier this week to clarify whether or not he followed his wife Blake Lively's iconic series.

"I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. I NEED to know," one fan wrote.

In response, Reynolds hilariously tweeted, "I didn't watch it. I drank it through my eyes."

Lively, 32, famously played socialite Serena van der Woodsen on all six seasons of the series. She even dated her onscreen love interested, Penn Badgley, in real life from 2007 to 2010.

Both Lively and Badgley have since moved on, with Lively marrying Reynolds in 2012 and later welcoming daughters James, 5, and Inez, 3. The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, last fall, but have yet to share her name publicly. Badgley married Domino Kirke in 2017 and the couple announced they were expecting their first child together this February.

James Devaney/WireImage

Gossip Girl, meanwhile, is preparing to receive the reboot treatment. The new series was set to air in May on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, and will feature an entirely new generation of wealthy private school teens from Constance Billard and St. Jude's.

But with filming originally set to begin this spring and most productions delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it remains unlikely that fans will get any XOXO sendoffs anytime soon.