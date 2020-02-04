Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's 'Mostly Drinking' While Being Quarantined With Wife Blake Lively and 3 Daughters

Like millions of others across the country, Ryan Reynolds and his family have been hunkering down and socially distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, and doing what it takes to pass the time while staying sane.

The Deadpool star joined Stephen Colbert via video chat on Wednesday's The Late Show, and he opened up about life in quarantine with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters.

"We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Reynolds shared. "But I'm mostly drinking."

As the owner of Aviation Gin, it makes sense that Ryan would be weathering the storm with some quarantine cocktails.

Meanwhile, when Colbert asked how he felt about to being the only guy in a house full of ladies, Reynolds explained, "I do not miss masculine company at all."

"Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise. So it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff," he shared. "Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

"This is what we're doing! We're developing the skills that will take us into the new world," he added with a laugh.

As a movie star, businessman and public figure, Reynolds has felt the need to keep up his appearance even in self-isolation. Luckily, Lively has been happy to help when it comes to grooming and styling.

"Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut," he said. "She did this once before. It took two and a half hours. And then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like those gloves that are made of sand paper. It would have been a little faster if she had just rubbed my head until the hair disappeared."

"But tomorrow I'm getting a haircut, and I'm very excited," he added.

Between dress-making, home-schooling, day drinking and grooming, Reynolds and Lively have also found time to be incredibly charitable. The couple have donated $1 million to food banks in Canada and the US, as well as $400,000 to New York City hospitals. Aviation Gin has also pledged a percentage of sales to help out-of-work bartenders who have been hit hard by the social distancing efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not really in the business of telling people what to do, necessarily, but I do think it's incumbent upon those who can give back to do so," Reynolds explained. "Particularly an a time like this."

Colbert -- like nearly every other late-night talk show host -- returned to TV this week with new episodes shot inside his home, featuring interviews conducted over video chat.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.