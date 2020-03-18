Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Ciara & More: How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Celebrities are doing what they can to help others amid coronavirus concerns.

Ryan Reynolds announced he and his wife, Blake Lively, are making a substantial donation to helping those struggling to access meals during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to announce the $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)”

Ciara and Russell Wilson also shared in a video posted on their Instagram on Tuesday that they would be pledging one million meals to Seattle's Food Lifeline. They also encouraged others to support their local food bank.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine," Ciara wrote alongside the post. "Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time."

Over the weekend, another celebrity couple, Steph and Ayesha Curry, shared that they are also helping keep hungry mouths fed during the global crisis.

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple explained that they have partnered with a food bank to help provide 1 million meals to Oakland students who can no longer attend school due to shutdowns.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily,” the athlete captioned the video. “@eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://bit.ly/33iJBwX.”

Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, hometown.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he is said to have stated on his Instagram Stories. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

See more on Coronavirus below.