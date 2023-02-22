'Rust' Movie Production Moving to Yellowstone Film Ranch Following Fatal Shooting

As production prepares to resume on Rust -- following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 -- filming on the Western is set to be relocated to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana.

Yellowstone Film Ranch co-founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis issued the following joint statement on Wednesday, saying, "The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

Rust director Joel Souza also made a statement: "I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf."

Plans to continue production on Rust were announced in October 2022, after the film's star, Alec Baldwin, settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins' family.

In a statement from Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, following the settlement, he explained, "The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Rust special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced last month that Baldwin, 64, and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Carmack-Altwies and Reeb also said the actor and armorer will be "charged in the alternative" with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty.

David Halls, the film's assistant director, signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

While Baldwin has maintained time and again that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun that killed Hutchins, Carmack-Altwies is adamant Baldwin pulled the trigger, and she pointed to the FBI's forensic report, in which the federal agency said its accidental discharge testing determined the gun used in the shooting -- a .45 colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver -- couldn't have gone off without the trigger being pulled.

In a statement to ET, Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, said his client "relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."