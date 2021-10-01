'Rust' Director Joel Souza Is Out of the Hospital After Prop Gun Shooting

Joel Souza is out of the hospital. The 48-year-old director of Rust has left the hospital after he was injured by a prop gun that Alec Baldwin discharged on the film's New Mexico set, according to one of the film's stars, Frances Fisher.

"Joel Souza texted me that he’s out of hospital," Fisher tweeted of the director, who was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center in Santa Fe on Thursday.

Deadline additionally confirmed Souza's hospital discharge with his reps.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department previously confirmed to ET. Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital.

It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the prop gun.

"This investigation remains open and active," the Sheriff’s Department told ET. "No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

Baldwin was reportedly questioned by investigators on Thursday at the Sheriff's Department, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The 63-year-old actor was also photographed outside the sheriff's department after answering questions, and reportedly was in tears as he spoke with someone on the phone.

Cinematographers Guild National President John Lindley and National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine released a statement to ET regarding the tragedy.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," they said. "The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family."

Joe Manganiello and Paul Scheer, both of whom worked with Hutchins on Archenemy, paid tribute to her on social media. Elijah Wood, Patricia Arquette, James Gunn also remembered the late cinematographer.

As for the film itself, Rust is a Western about a 13 year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880's Kansas. The boy is forced to go on the run with his long estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.