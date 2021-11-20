'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to Be Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony

Family and close friends will pay their final respects to Halyna Hutchins when the late Rust cinematographer is laid to rest in a private ceremony.

A rep for Hutchins' husband, Matt Hutchins, tells ET, "There will be a private ceremony this weekend where Halyna’s ashes will be interred. This is not the public memorial; only family and very close friends will be in attendance. Media will not be invited."

"Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams," Matt tells ET. "We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home."

Matt Hutchins

He added, "Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss.”

Halyna's grave marker reads, "Her light shapes our. Keep chasing your vision.” An image of a camera and film are also visible.

Some of Halyna's closest friends have spoken out about their sudden loss since she was fatally shot while on location in New Mexico after a prop gun was discharged by Alec Baldwin. Director Joel Souza was also hospitalized but has since been released.

Wayne Brady, who worked with Hutchins on the 2020 crime drama Blindfire, remembered her as the epitome of professionalism. He told ET's Nischelle Turner, "What I loved is she carried herself with a grace but a strength because being a female [director of production] in this business, that is no small feat. You have to conduct yourself and make sure that this room respects you. That's what I immediately noticed about her."

This is just so horrific and disturbing. 🤦🏽‍♀️😩💔Every time I’ve been on sets with guns the protocol is SO strict. We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber.



How did this happen?? #HalynaHutchins https://t.co/qjvoRGbjr8 — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 22, 2021

Brady added, "The director listened to her, the stars listened to her, because she knew what she was talking about. She was warm and engaging. We talked for a bit while I was working and she was just lovely but got stuff done. I think that was a trademark of hers."