Russell Wilson Gets Down on One Knee in Front of Ciara -- See What He Asked!

Russell Wilson's big question for Ciara turned into quite the touchdown TV moment.

The football pro had viewers on the edge of their seats when he got down on one knee while appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday as his famous other half guest-hosted the show. But what exactly did he propose? After all, they've already been married for five years. Instead, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had more kids on the brain.

"Can we have more babies?" he asked. "It would be perfect. Just give me one more at least...Is that a yes?"

"We definitely can," Ciara assured her husband, noting they have a little time to do it.

She added, "I was like, 'What?!' We already been there before, you know what I'm saying, but I'm down to do it again with you."

Indeed, the couple already shares 4-year-old daughter Sienna, 1-year-old son Win, and 7-year-old son Future, whom Ciara welcomed with ex Future.

While promoting their new children's book, Why Not You?, the couple weighed in on the possibility of having another kid during an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner. "Do we need to try for one more -- like a girl, so it can be three and three?" Turner asked.

"I like how you talking," Wilson quipped. "Why not you, baby? Why not us?"

If another baby is in their future, Ciara has a few things she wants to tick off her list first. "I just wanna do a couple more hot videos...I need to enjoy the flat tummy while I got it," she said. "I look forward to the next baby when the time is right."