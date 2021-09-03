Rupert Grint Talks 'Quite Suffocating' Experience Doing 10 Years of 'Harry Potter' Films

Rupert Grint is getting candid about the decade of his childhood he spent on the set of the Harry Potter films. The 32-year-old actor, who played the boy wizard's lovable bestie, Ron Weasley, spoke about the huge chunk of his life during an interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

"There was definitely a time where it felt quite suffocating," he said of his time with the franchise. "It was heavy going. It was kind of every day for 10 years in the end."

Grint clarified, "It was a great experience, such a nice, kind of, family atmosphere. It was always kind of the same crew we grew up with. So it was a great place to be, but sometimes it definitely felt like I wanted to do something else."

Noting that when he first signed on to play Ron that only three or four books were out, Grint added that the original plan was for the studio to make two films and see how they did.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

"But yeah, it just never ended. Every year it came back. It was kind of like Groundhog Day because it was always the same sets, it was the same people," he said. "But it was great. I loved it."

Grint added that when he signed on to do the Potter films, he didn't have a career in the entertainment industry in mind.

"I really wasn't kind of aware of it and really wasn't thinking about it. For me, I was just all about the books," he shared. "I was obsessed about the books. I was obsessed with that character. So for me, it was all about being Ron. I didn't really see a career after Potter was done."

The British star recently became a father himself and says he's open to rewatching the films, despite not liking to see himself onscreen.

"I've seen the first one maybe twice now and once quite recently. I haven't really watched any of the others," he said. "It still feels too soon. I can't really detach myself fully. I can't face it."