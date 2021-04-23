'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 13 Winner RuVealed: America's Next Drag Superstar Is...

The RuPaul's Drag Race fact'ry has crowned a new winner, baby! During Friday's live grand finale, Symone was named America's Next Drag Superstar after beating Kandy Muse in a lip sync for the crown.

ET spoke with the Ebony Enchantress ahead of the finale, where she revealed what winning means to her. "It would mean everything," Symone said. "I grew up watching this show, so to be part of this legacy of queens who've come through and changed culture, I mean, what an honor. It would literally mean everything to me."

Following season 12's virtual finale -- in which Symone's drag sister, Gigi Goode, competed for the title -- season 13's live finale returned to Drag Race's established format, pitting the top 4 queens against one another in a Britney Spears-themed lip sync smackdown for the crown.

Kandy defeated Rosé when they went head-to-head lip syncing "Work B**ch," while Symone bested Gottmik with "Gimme More," leading to the final lip sync of season 13, "Till the World Ends," in which Symone came out on top and won the crown and a cash prize of $100,000.

The Arkansas-born queen has been a frontrunner since the first episode, when she won her Lip Sync for Your Life in the premiere's big twist, and went on to earn the most maxi challenge wins of season 13. (Including the first acting challenge, makeover challenge and branding challenge.)

Symone says being an early favorite put the pressure on her but was also motivational. "The motivation to keep being at the level that I came in at," she says, "but also the pressure of I didn't want to let anyone down. I didn't want people to think less of me in a way."

Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé, meanwhile, make for lovely runners-up and gorge future All Star competitors. Until then, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will stream on Paramount+ later this year.