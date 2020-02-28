'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Power Ranking: Our Predictions Before the Premiere

The race to become America's Next Drag Superstar is on.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is underway, but which of the 13 competing queens will come out on top? Welcome to our handy dandy the haus down power ranking, which your squirrel friends here at ET will be keeping up to date all season long. After each episode, we'll look at who's up and who's down -- based on wins and lip-syncs and general goopery -- as more and more queens sashay away.

Below, our predictive power ranking ahead of Friday's premiere, based on the Meet the Queens videos, extensive social media deep dives and a bit of trusting our guts. (And we have never been wrong about anything in our entire lives.)

Image via VH1

1. Brita

Who is she? The 34-year-old performer and New York City hostess has a background in theater, the ability to turn a look and a sizable built-in fan base. (She is not, she admits, a master seamstress.)

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

2. Jan

Who is she? Another New York queen, the 36-year-old performer (and drag daughter of season 9's Alexis Michelle) is a Jill of all trades who is best known for her live singing.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

3. Gigi Goode

Who is she? The youngest queen in the competition, the 21-year-old is a fashion queen whose mom designs all of her looks. Lest you pigeonhole her, she says she also sings, dances and can be funny.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

4. Jaida Essence Hall

Who is she? All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the 32-year-old pageant queen is certainly feeling her fantasy -- she's the essence of beauty, after all, and has the crowns to back it up.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

5. Crystal Methyd

Who is she? Hailing from Missouri, the 28-year-old look queen is a former Eagle Scout-turned-Club Kid with a kooky, thrifty fashion sense who vows never to be called out for relying on that body.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

6. Rock M. Sakura

Who is she? The 28-year-old self-described anime/J-pop/manga queen says she's as much a performer as she is a look queen, known for both her distinct beat and for turning the party with her high kicks.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

7. Jackie Cox

Who is she? The 34-year-old camp queen makes history as the first Ru girl of Iranian heritage. A self-proclaimed cool aunt inspired by musical theater, Jackie clocks her greatest weakness is sewing.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

8. Heidi N Closet

Who is she? From small-town North Carolina, the 24-year-old performer may not be the big fish in a small pond anymore, but she has her pageant background and iconic tooth gap to fall back on.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

9. Nicky Doll

Who is she? Drag Race's first French queen, the 28-year-old look queen is serving Parisian couture and '90s fashion model. All together now: You're perfect, you're beautiful, you look like Linda Evangelista...

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

10. Dahlia Sin

Who is she? From the Haus of Aja, the 28-year-old look queen used to be a spooky girl, but now she's serving beauty mug and kawaii couture on the runway -- and plenty of drama in Untucked.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

11. Sherry Pie

Who is she? The 27-year-old from NYC calls herself a "glamp" queen -- camp with a bit of glamour mixed in -- who is referential of classic drag of yesteryear with an eye for modern fashion.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

12. Aiden Zhane

Who is she? The 29-year-old look queen is a self-proclaimed quiet girl who embodies the "U" in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent -- but whose lip-sync arsenal includes no death drops.

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

Image via VH1

13. Widow Von'Du

Who is she? Hoping to become the first big girl to win the competition, the 30-year-old performer best describes her Erykah Badu-inspired alter ego as a "ratchet a** queen with high-class fashion."

A top:

Safe:

A bottom:

ELIMINATED:

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.