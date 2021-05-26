'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6': Find Out Which Queens Are Returning to the Werk Room

Said with love: This might be the most chaotic Drag Race cast in herstory. RuPaul unveiled the 13 queens returning to the Werk Room for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6, and there is not a wallflower in the bunch. Untucked is about to be LOUD!

Mama Ru, meanwhile, is promising one for the books. "Thirteen All Stars deliver one of the best Drag Race seasons ever!" she teased. "Don't take my word for it. You've got to stream it to believe it."

Drag Race will sashay from VH1 to Paramount+ for All Stars 6 and Untucked, premiering with back-to-back episodes on June 24 and new episodes dropping every Thursday.

(The network also announced its international singing competition, Queen of the Universe, will premiere on the streamer on Dec. 2. "We are going global as we create the first annual international singing competition to finally answer the question which country has the best drag queen.")

Watch the cast announcement above and scroll on to re-meet the queens:

A'Keria C. Davenport

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 11

Instagram: @mizakeriachanel

Where is the body? A'Keria C. Davenport IS the body! This bootylicious powerhouse from the Davenport drag dynasty made it to the Top 4 of season 11, thanks to her bodacious beauty and performing talents. Is it time for this Texas titan to take it all?

Eureka!

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 9 and 10

Instagram: @eurekaohara

After an early exit from season 9 due to a knee injury, Eureka! came back with a vengeance, making it to the Top 3 of season 10. A natural gift for comedy, unstoppable stage presence, and a spot on an award-winning HBO series has primed this Tennessee talent to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame.

Ginger Minj

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 7, All Stars 2

Instagram: @gingerminj

A Drag Race icon, is there anything Ginger Minj can’t do? This self-proclaimed glamour toad is a born performer, and one of the quickest wits in drag! Since nearly snatching the crown on season 7, she’s appeared on All Stars 2, and starred in Dolly Parton's film, Dumplin'. Can the Minj take the win?

Jan

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 12

Instagram: @janjanjan

New York’s singing queen brought voice and vivaciousness to season 12. And while she ruled the Madonna Rusical challenge, she failed to materialize a win. It’s time for this perfectly professional performer to funk it up and make us all feel the Jan-tasy!

Jiggly Caliente

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 4

Instagram: @jigglycalienteofficial

A beloved queen from Queens who always keeps it 100, Jiggly Caliente brought heart and humor to season 4. Since then, everyone's had eyes on Jiggly, thanks to star turns on Broad City and Pose. May we call her a winner, Baby?

Pandora Boxx

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 2, All Stars 1

Instagram: @pandoraboxx

One of Drag Race's OG comedy queens, Pandora Boxx slayed the first-ever Snatch Game in season 2 with a performance that set the standard. ("Raspberries!") She also snatched viewers' hearts as Miss Congeniality, but a bumpy ride on All Stars 1 had this nice girl finishing last. Can this funny lady finally finish first?

Ra'Jah O'Hara

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 11

Instagram:@therajahoharashow

Season 11's salty sister was never afraid to speak her mind -- and fans had feelings about it. But this Dallas doll was also known to slay a lip-sync and look fabulous doing it! Now this dancing queen is back with a new attitude and her big, beautiful eyes on the prize.

Scarlet Envy

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 11

Instagram: @scarletenvy

The world wants New York's Scarlet Envy and the feeling is mutual. In season 11, this lanky lady won over audiences with her Southern charm and joyful personality. A proven actress, Scarlet struggled in dancing challenges... Can she step it up enough to prance all the way to the Hall of Fame?

Serena ChaCha

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 5

Instagram: @myron.morgan

Fresh out of art school, Serena ChaCha stirred up lots of Untucked drama in season 5. Officially! She exited early on, but in the years since, Serena's found success with her own wig business and as a makeup artist. Now she's back to school the queens again – on her way to the Hall of Fame.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 11

Instagram: @SilkyGanache

Can we get an "amen"? The Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache is back to claim her crown! This charismatic Top 4 finalist from season 11 fills a room with her exuberance and attitude. Since Drag Race, she launched a YouTube cooking series... Does she have the recipe to win All Stars 6?

Kylie Sonique Love

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 2

Instagram: @XOSonique

This season 2 glamazon is known for her buxom beauty, her talent for tumbling and for solidifying her status as one of L.A.’s legendary queens. Last seen in the Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular, Kylie is ready to show the world she's in it to win it. Everybody say "Love!"

Trinity K. Bonet

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 6

Instagram: @TrinityKBonet

From the A-T-L, Miss TKB is known for her killer lip-sync skills, including a flawless Beyoncé. A memorable force in season 6, she brought Ru to tears when she overcame her inner saboteur in the stand-up comedy challenge. Will Trinity get the last laugh by slaying her way into the Hall of Fame?

Yara Sofia

World of Wonder

Previously: Season 3, All Stars 1

Instagram: @YaraSofiaPR

A season 3 standout, Yara Sofia took her rallying cry of "echa pa'lante" all the way to the Top 4! Known for her quirky humor and free-spirited nature, this beloved Puerto Rican showgirl took home the title of Miss Congeniality -- and had a strong showing in All Stars 1. Is it time for this Vegas-based queen to hit the jackpot?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is streaming on June 24 on Paramount+.