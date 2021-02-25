'Rugrats' Revival Reunites Original Cast for Paramount Plus: Watch First Teaser

The gang's back together!

Nickelodeon is reuniting the original voice cast of Rugrats for a new CG-animated reimagining of the '90s favorite to debut on Paramount+, it was announced Wednesday.

The voices behind Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase), Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer) and Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie) will all reprise their iconic roles for the new series.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, in a statement. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

According to Nickelodeon, the upcoming series will keep in line with classic Rugrats and "follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view."

Original series creators Arlene Klasky, Gabor Csupo and Paul Germain are also back as executive producers.

The possibility of a Rugrats revival (and a since-nixed movie) first surfaced in 2018 when Nickelodeon announced a new season of the popular kids' cartoon.

The original series premiered in August 1991 and ran for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. It won four Daytime Emmy Awards and has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Rugrats crew also got the big-screen treatment in 1998 with The Rugrats Movie, which grossed over $140 million at the U.S. box office.

Watch the Rugrats teaser below.

