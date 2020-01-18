Royal Fans Applaud Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Official Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting a new life together.
On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced that she, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had "found a constructive and supportive way" to hold up the couple's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and become financially independent.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the Queen wrote in a statement.
With this news, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles or receive any public funds for their royal duties. The couple will also repay the £2.4m of taxpayer money that they used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. home. Harry and Meghan will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When the new rules go into effect in the spring, the 35-year-old royal will be called Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife will be Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
Royal fans couldn't help but take to social media following the official statements, applauding Harry and Meghan for their final outcome.
"Meghan give up her career, friends, & family to be w/ Harry. In return, Harry gives up his titles & job for his wife Meghan and Son Archie," one Twitter user wrote. "Stop saying Meghan made him do it because Harry already said from the beginning he will protect his family & that my friend he did. 💙"
Another wrote: "I'm honestly very sad, angry & happy. Mostly, happy. Harry, Meghan and Archie deserved so much more and was let down by so many people. So many emotions right now. One thing for sure....I will never forget how they were treated in the UK and who all were apart of them leaving."
