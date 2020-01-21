Royal Family to Be Portrayed in Animated Series Inspired by Popular Instagram Account

Fans of Gary Janetti's Instagram are going to love this HBO Max animated show.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the man behind the Instagram account that often makes fun of the royal family through the eyes of Prince George is making a comedy series that will parody the young prince and his relatives.

Janetti, who has also written for Will & Grace and Family Guy, will star on The Prince as the voice of Prince George while Orlando Bloom will portray Prince Harry and Billions actress Condola Rashad will take on the role of Meghan Markle. As for the rest of the royals, Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher, Into the Woods) will voice Kate Middleton, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) will be Prince William, Frances De La Tour (The History Boys, Into the Woods) will be Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice) is to voice both Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Alan Cumming has also been cast to play Prince George's butler, Owen.

Janetti took to Instagram to announce the news, simply writing: "George is pleased."

HBO Max

It's no wonder this show was greenlit. Janetti boasts over 882,000 followers on Instagram thanks to his hilarious posts where he jokingly reacts to royal news and other current events as if he's Kate and William's 6-year-old son.

Most recently, he's had lots of content to work with, given that Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

This is not the first show that has been inspired by the royals. Netflix's The Crown has garnered much critical acclaim and the cast weighed in on the recent drama when ET caught up with them at the 2020 SAG Awards.

