'Rosie O'Donnell Show' To Return for One Night Only to Help Raise Money Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Rosie O'Donnell Show is returning for a one-night-only special benefitting a good cause.

O'Donnell will be hosting the special, which will be a live-streaming fundraiser dedicated to raising money for The Actors Fund amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl," O'Donnell said in a statement. "It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation. After all Broadway has given to the world, now -- in this time of tremendous need -- it’s our turn to give something back."

With the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the country, state and local governments have been implementing social distancing regulations designed to slow down the spread of the illness.

These new protocols have led to the closure of most public events and locations including all of Broadway. Every Broadway performance has been cancelled until at least April 13, at the earliest, leaving thousands of actors, stage hands and back-office employees out of work on leave for at least the next few weeks.

The live-streaming Rosie O'Donnell Show special will feature appearances from a slew of big-name celebs -- who will all be contributing from their homes as they self-isolate -- including Sarah Jessica Parker, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Barry Manilow, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess and Kristin Chenoweth, among many, many other notable figures from the Great White Way.

"There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund," O'Donnell added in her statement, adding, "with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in."

This very special revival of The Rosie O'Donnell Show will stream live on Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT on Broadway.com and YouTube.

