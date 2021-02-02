Rose McGowan, Josh Gad and More Show Support for Evan Rachel Wood Following Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations

Evan Rachel Wood is getting support from stars like Rose McGowan, Selma Blair, Josh Gad and more. After coming forward with allegations of years-long abuse against her former fiancé Marilyn Manson, a number of other celebs came forward to back the Westworld star.

McGowan -- who was previously engaged to the "Beautiful People" artist for two years -- took to Twitter on Monday to share some words of solidarity and encouragement for Wood.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," McGowan wrote. "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery."

"Let the truth be revealed," she added. "Let the healing begin."

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

Shortly after, McGowan shared a video message where she further expressed her support and her call for justice.

"I am profoundly sad today and disgusted. But I am mostly proud. Proud of Evan Rachel Wood and the others who have come forward against Marilyn Manson, my ex," McGowan shared in the clip.

The actress said that, when he was with her during their time together, he "was not like that," but added that his behavior with her "has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after."

"It takes time to come forward. And again I am proud. Proud of these women, and anybody who stands against an abuser," she continued.

The Cult of Hollywood, fame & the music industry must be stopped from protecting predators and selling their sickness to the world. Their sickness has a farther reach than a nuclear bomb. When those at the top help monsters for profit they hurt us all. pic.twitter.com/udhxygWhSy — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38. ET has reached out to Manson for comment.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Stars including Selma Blair, Josh Gad, Jeffrey Wright and many others posted words of support in the comments under Wood's post, while many other celebs shared their support for Wood and their appreciation for her remarks throughout the day on social media.

I’ve always really admired Evan Rachel Wood as an actor. I’m really glad that she is able to finally speak her truth. Watching clips of her testimony in Showbiz Kids was absolutely fucking harrowing. — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 1, 2021

I worked opposite a 14 year old #EvanRachelWood, & knew I was in the presence of an incredibly gifted young actress. It sickens me that her “celebrated” abuser took advantage of her innocence. I’m so sorry Evan. Strength & talent can’t be defeated. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FFtO96RluG — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 1, 2021

In recent years, Evan Rachel Wood has spoken out about abuse at the hands of an unnamed ex. Today she breaks that silence: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson.” Four other women have come forward regarding Manson as well. https://t.co/OFWlzZmVMv — Mo Ryan (@moryan) February 1, 2021

Thank you #EvanRachelWood. When women feel safe enough to share their stories of #domesticviolence and stand in solidarity with their sisters, the mountains of misogyny can be moved. https://t.co/NSOebVluxv — tara strong (@tarastrong) February 1, 2021

On Monday, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that they would no longer work with him.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement reads. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

ET has also learned that Shudder, the horror genre streaming platform, has pulled Manson's upcoming episode of their anthology horror series Creepshow.

Wood has previously spoken out about her experience with domestic abuse, but hasn't named an alleged abuser until now. While giving testimony before Congress in 2018, Wood claimed she had been raped more than once.

"I struggled with depression, addiction, agoraphobia, night terrors," she said in part. "I struggled with self-harm to the point of two suicide attempts, which landed me in a psychiatric hospital for a short period of time."

While Manson has yet to respond to Wood's recent claims, his team released a statement in November 2020 to Metal Hammer after questions about the actress' testimony before Congress in 2018 and the California Senate Public Safety Committee in 2019 came up during an interview.

"Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that," Manson's rep said in part. "... It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions."

"... There are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson," the statement added. "In NetAPorters.com’s The Edit: 'I wouldn’t trade any of [our relationship],' Wood told the mag [in 2015]. 'I appreciate everything he taught me. I just don’t think we were right for each other.'"

Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram story of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.