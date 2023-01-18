Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Steamy 'Solo Conmigo' Music Video

Romeo Santos just revealed his girlfriend is pregnant in the sexiest way possible. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer released a music video for his song, "Solo Conmigo," off his Formula, Vol. 3 album, which features super intimate scenes of him and his lady love.

For most of the NSFW music video, the two are scantily clad, with Santos shown with his head between a woman's legs. After all the lovemaking, his girlfriend's baby bump is revealed and the musician kisses her bare tummy.

The sultry video has raised a few eyebrows, and Santos seemingly responded to the criticism on Instagram. "With my art, you’ll find yourself entertained, you’ll identify with it, you’re inspired by it, or you’re offended by it," he wrote (translated from Spanish).

Santos is already dad to three children: Alex, Solano and Valentino.

For more baby news, check out the links below.