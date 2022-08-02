Romeo Miller and Family Pay Tribute to Late Tytyana Miller in Honor of Her Birthday

Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic death, her family is remembering her legacy.

On Monday, Romeo Miller shared a touching tribute on Instagram, celebrating what would have been his sister's 26th birthday. "25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned the video showing Tytyana with her daughter and their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."

"God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday," he added.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star ended his note referencing the Bible verse Psalm 23:4, which reads, "Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me."

Inty Miller posted a similar tribute alongside a gallery of photos featuring Tytyana as the pair grew up. Inty shared that she still hasn't "figured out how to process this," so she's remained away from social media because Tytyana is "more than a post" for people to gain information from.

"But today is your birthday baby girl and if you were still here I would want the world to know that. I still find this a bit unreal and even with my faith in God, losing one of the people I love the most has been so hard," she wrote. "Tyty could make anyone laugh and was a true light to be around. She was a beast at volleyball and I was so proud that we shared that love together. She always uplifted me, saying I could do anything I wanted and truly supported me in all my heart’s desires. She allowed me to be unapologetically me. Tyty is my best friend and my rock."

"She was so wise and caring and strong (physically and emotionally) and loyal and dedicated. I know there’s so many things she wanted to accomplish before she left this Earth but I’m proud of every thing she already had accomplished and I’m so proud of her just being her," she added. "Tytyana gave the greatest thing to me that God wants all of us to give while we are alive: love. Unconditional unyielding love. A soul like hers is rare. A soul like hers is enjoying all of heaven right now with no doubts. So today, and for who knows how long I may be sad, I am also happy knowing that God called you home to no longer suffer in any way but to be at true happiness and peace."

Sharing another gallery of photos with Tytyana, Mercy Miller wished his late sister a "Heavenly birthday."

"Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you and all of our memories. I’m so grateful for all the time we got to spend together and I’m even more grateful to be your lil brother," he wrote. "You were one of a kind and even though you aren’t here anymore I know you are watching over us. You had so much more life to live but God’s got you now. I wear that 25 for you now. Words can’t describe how much I LOVE YOU. Skye gone be good forever."

The young athlete referenced the Bible verse Isaiah 26:4, which reads, "Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock."

Itali Miller also shared a tribute to her late sister, writing, "HAPPY HEAVENLY 26TH BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL SISTER TYTYANA! MAY YOUR LIGHT FOREVER SHINE ON🌟🦋 I LOVE YOU FOREVER SIS💖♾I LOOK FORWARD TO BEING REUNITED WITH YOU ONE DAY, UNTIL THEN I’LL BE ON A MISSION TO HEAVEN! SENDING YOU INFINITE HUGS AND KISSES! LOVE, YOUR BABY SIS IT IT"

In late May, Romeo and family patriarch Master P announced their family was grappling with "overwhelming grief" after Tytyana died.

"We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support," Master P shared on Instagram. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support," Romeo wrote in a statement shared on May 30. "And although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free."

While Romeo expressed his sadness at the loss of his little sister, he added that he knows she's "in a way better place" and "finally at peace and free."

Adding, "Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM 😞🤍🕊."

Their posts were met with messages of condolences of support from fans, friends and famous faces alike, including Romeo's ex and How I Met Your Father star, Francia Raisa, who wrote, "Rome, I’m sending you and your family so much love and prayer 🤍," and Snoop Dogg, who commented under Master P's post writing, "🙏🏽🌹 I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P 💕. 🕊"

The former actress was one of Master P's nine children, eight of whom he shared with Sonya C, including Romeo, Itali, Inty, Vercy, Hercy, and Mercy. The 52-year-old music mogul is also dad to daughter Cymphonique from a previous relationship.

Last month, the rapper sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, where he revealed that he received the news of Tytyana's death from one of his other daughters, describing it as the "worst call a parent could get."

"My sympathies go out to everybody who lost a child," the father of nine said. "I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back.' I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."

"When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that is the heartbreaking thing about this," he said. "I said, 'Let me team up with these organizations and doctors.' I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to [mental illness and substance abuse]. My whole purpose is to get out here and help and save millions."

Master P had one golden nugget of advice for struggling families, saying, "Talk about it. Don't hold this a secret. When you talk about mental illness and substance abuse, people don't want to say, 'This happened to my kids.' But this is happening to all of us."