Rom-Com March Madness: Make Your Picks for the Best of the Sweet 16!

March Madness may be canceled, but here at ET, we're making our own bracketology!

Everyone's looking for TV and movies to watch as they self-quarantine and practice social distancing, so we've rounded up some of the best romantic comedies you can watch on streaming, ranked them, and are running a rom-com Sweet 16, single elimination-style, and letting you pick the winner.

From a Julia Roberts '90s showdown to a face-off between those two films that both came out in 2011 and both star one half of a now-married couple and are both about "friends" trying to have "benefits" without getting any "strings attached," the first round of voting is full of interesting showdowns.

ETonline

Check out the match-ups below, cast your votes on the Twitter polls, and check back every day as we crown a champion!

SWEET & SAPPY 16

1. When Harry Met Sally vs. 16. Definitely, Maybe

Columbia Pictures/Universal Studios

It's a Cinderella story to be sure, but these two have more in common than it might seem. Both movies are told over the course of several decades (and relationships) and both center their final confession of love around the ever-romantic notion of meeting the right person years before you realize that they're actually the one. Swoon.

2. You've Got Mail vs. 15. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Warner Bros./Netflix

Send it in an anonymous email like Shopgirl, or hand-write a love letter like Lara Jean, this old-school/new-school matchup is all about finding literary love where you least expect it.

Where to Watch: Rent or buy You've Got Mail on Amazon Prime Video and stream To All The Boys I've Loved Before on Netflix.

3. Crazy, Stupid, Love vs. 14. Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

What's a love story without a little family interference? These two "crazy" films navigate the question of soulmates, the way intergenerational drama plays out in modern romance, and, on a much shallower note, the undeniable perks of having a super-hot, super-wealthy beau.

4. Clueless vs. 13. 10 Things I Hate About You

Paramount Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures

It's Jane Austen vs. William Shakespeare in this battle of the modern-day literary adaptations. Too good to be true? As if!

Where to Watch: Rent or buy Clueless on Amazon Prime Video and stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+.

5. Runaway Bride vs. 12. Notting Hill

Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures

Barring maybe Meg Ryan, there's no one person who encapsulates the power of the '90s rom-com better than Julia Roberts. This matchup is a tough one, but go with your heart: Are you a runaway bride who's ready to make it to the end of the aisle, or are you just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her?

Where to Watch: Rent or buy Runaway Bride on Amazon Prime Video and stream Notting Hill on Hulu.



6. The Holiday vs. 11. Love, Actually

Sony Pictures Releasing/Universal Pictures

In another timeline, The Holiday is one of the subplots included in Love, Actually's adorable anthology of holiday romances. (Think about it: an unlucky-in-love Brit and an uptight American swap houses and find romance, with swoonworthy accents and heart eyes abounding.) But in this reality, you have to choose your Christmas charmer -- so, which is it?

Where to Watch: Stream The Holiday and Love, Actually on Hulu.

7. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days vs. 10. 13 Going on 30

Paramount Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

You can't get much more early-'00s than these two. Charming female lead, whose character works at an Important Fashion Magazine™, a hunky love interest who will be an Oscar nominee in a few years, and an unconventional love story that's just never going to work out...until it does! If it's possible to already be nostalgic for this era, we totally are.

8. Friends With Benefits vs. 9. No Strings Attached

Sony Pictures Releasing/Paramount Pictures

No, they're not the same movie. Yes, one is better -- but no one can agree which. We can only imagine that this is an ongoing point of contention in the Kutcher-Kunis household.

Where to Watch: Stream Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached on Hulu.