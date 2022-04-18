Robin Roberts Shares Why Partner Amber Laign's Treatment Was Suspended Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

In the midst of her partner's breast cancer battle, Robin Roberts knows firsthand that it's a journey of peaks and valleys.

The Good Morning America co-anchor, who is celebrating 20 years with the morning news program, revealed in a new interview with ET that her longtime partner, Amber Laign's, treatment has been suspended "for the time."

"She’s had some complications with the chemotherapy," Roberts explained. "They’re working it out. We’re gonna figure it out. The prognosis is still very good."

She continued, "I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when -- because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way -- but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens."

After all, Roberts can relate after previously battling breast cancer herself as well as myelodysplastic syndrome. "There are peaks and valleys," she said, "and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she’s receiving."

The journalist can also find support in her own new book, Brighter by the Day, which is described as "a guide to instilling hope and optimism into readers’ lives, infusing their days with positivity and encouragement."

"I was struggling and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book. You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?'" she said.

"It's human nature to... you know 'Why me?' and then I was like, 'Why not me? Why not me?'" she acknowledged. "I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"