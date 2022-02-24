Robin Roberts Reveals Her Partner Amber Laign Has Breast Cancer

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has revealed that her longtime partner, Amber Laign, has breast cancer. In a touching, and personal, Instagram video, the 61-year-old anchor delivered the news.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month, and this morning will begin chemotherapy,” Roberts shared. “Thankfully, the prognosis is good. And we’re so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others."

Roberts, who has been with Laign since 2005, said that it is her turn to step in and offer support while she goes through treatment. As a result, Roberts will miss some days on GMA.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer,” she added. “It's my turn now, to be there for her as she was for me. That means that I'll be away from GMA from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”

Roberts continued her message, noting that she knows that other people are dealing with cancer and “other challenges,” but she hopes that people will continue to keep them in their prayers.

“Please know that you are in our prayers,” she said. “And hopefully, we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”

Roberts’ comments were flooded with love and support. “Love to both of you and to everyone on the journey. ♥️,” Jennifer Garner wrote. “My heart, prayers and LOVE to you both. ❤️,” fellow GMA anchor Ginger Zee added.

Roberts has faced her share of health challenges. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After successfully beating breast cancer, Roberts was diagnosed with a rare bone marrow disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, in 2012. At the time, she took a leave of absence from GMA but returned in 2013.

In 2014, Roberts admitted that there was a time when she “wanted to die” but made it through with the support she felt from everyone around her. "There has not been one single day where someone comes up to me and says, 'I've prayed for you.' Not one day," she told ET at the time. "My shoulders almost go down when people say you're so courageous, because they gave me the strength to want to fight."