Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murdering His Friend Susan Berman

Robert Durst has been found guilty of murdering his friend, Susan Berman.

A Los Angeles jury convicted the 78-year-old real estate heir on Friday of killing his best friend 20 years ago, according to multiple reports. Durst was convicted of the first-degree murder. This comes after his case took a new turn after the release of the 2015 HBO true-crime docuseries The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.

Last month, Durst took the stand and addressed his now famous comments at the end of the series, in which he seemingly confessed to being responsible for the deaths of Berman, Morris Black and Kathleen McCormack. “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” he mumbled to himself at the time.

“What I did not say out loud, or perhaps I said very softly, is, ‘They’ll all think I killed them all of course,’” Durst attempted to clarify during his testimony, he also said appearing in the project was a “very, very, very big mistake."

In another hearing, he also admitted to writing the cadaver letter to the Los Angeles Police Department that led them to finding Berman’s body. He did, however, say that he had no motive in Berman’s death, despite rumors that she may have been blackmailing him.

Durst, who was hiding out in a New Orleans hotel the day the final The Jinx episode aired, was arrested in 2015. He was never charged in connection with his wife's death, but was acquitted for Black's death, even after admitting he dismembered the body.

Durst was not in court for the verdict and is isolating in jail after COVID-19 exposure, Variety reports. He faces life in prison without parole at sentencing on Oct. 18.