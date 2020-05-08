Robert Downey Jr. Drama Series Ordered at Apple TV Plus

Robert Downey Jr. is heading to the small screen. The actor is executive producing and eyeing a supporting role in an untitled drama series at Apple TV+.

The project -- from Team Downey (Downey, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell) and Adam Perlman -- is based on true events featured in Michael Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting."

The series will follow a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero. The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target. The show will be written and executive produced by Perlman and co-executive produced by Lista.

The project is the latest upcoming Apple Originals that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including series starring Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro and a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

