Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream on Her 4th Birthday -- See the Sweet Tributes

Rob Kardashian is celebrating his baby girl turning a year older.

On Tuesday, Dream Kardashian turned four years old -- and her famous father couldn't help but wish his daughter a happy birthday. The 33-year-old reality star gushed over Dream in a series of social media posts.

"I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You," Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, wrote alongside three adorable photos of the birthday girl. The pics show Dream in a purple princess dress, with her face painted as a tiger and a sweet selfie.

He also posted a photo of a smiling Dream in the pool, writing, "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈💙💙💪💪."

Kris Jenner also celebrated her granddaughter with photos of Dream with her dad, cousins Chicago, Stormi and True, and herself.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful sweet kind smart amazing funny birthday girl!!!! I love you Dream girl and I couldn’t be more proud of you and I so enjoy watching you grow up," Kris wrote. "We are so blessed to have you in our big amazing wonderful family and that God chose me to be your Grandmother !!! I love you so much my precious girl 💕💕💕"

Kylie Jenner also posted a cute Instagram Story video of "the best cousin to Stormi."

Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian West was another family member who posted snaps of Dream with her baby girl, Chi.

"My little baby Dream. You are such a light! You are the best friend my babies could ever ask for! I love you so so much!!! Happy Birthday!!!!" the mom of four captioned her post.

A source told ET in September that the pandemic has helped Rob put things into perspective and get back control of his life.

"His number one priority has always been and continues to be his daughter [Dream]. Family is everything to Rob,” the source said, who added that Dream is the biggest motivation for him to get healthy.

Rob has slowly been making his return to the spotlight. Last month, he appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and attended Kim's 40th birthday party held at a private island. For more on Rob, see below.