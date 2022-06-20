Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Reach Settlement in Revenge Porn Case

Blac Chyna's "revenge porn" lawsuit against Rob Kardashian won't be going to trial after all. Ahead of the scheduled start of jury selection on Monday, the exes reached a settlement, ET confirms.

The terms of the settlement remain unclear. ET has reached out to lawyers for Kardashian and Chyna for comment.

Kardashian and Chyna first confirmed that they were dating in January 2016 and got engaged three months later. The next month, they confirmed they were expecting their first child, and welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November. They broke up the following month, but appeared to remain friendly over the next few months, before it all went south in July 2017.

At that time, Chyna, whose real name Angela White, sued Kardashian, claiming that he took to Instagram that summer and shared a video of Chyna kissing another man. They would go on to accuse each other of cheating, but the tense mudslinging reached a boiling point when Kardashian shared a series of NSFW naked images, claiming to be of Chyna, who subsequently filed for a restraining order.

The public stunt triggered Instagram to temporarily disable Kardashian's account, but that didn't deter him, as he took his tirade against Chyna to Twitter, where he levied more cheating accusations against Chyna and tweeted the same video of a mystery man kissing her.

In February 2018, Chyna's then-lawyer, Walter Mosley, spoke out against the release of the minute-long clip, calling it "revenge porn."

Mosley had also sent cease and desist letters to various websites hosting the video, and many subsequently removed the video. Additionally, the Twitter account that originally posted the clip has been removed.

More recently, Kardashian filed a motion to enforce a settlement that he claims he and Chyna agreed to in relation to the revenge porn lawsuit. In Kardashian's court documents, he claimed that, on or about May 23, he "entered into a settlement agreement on terms first proposed 12 days earlier by Chyna" in her revenge porn lawsuit in order to "avoid the expense and public spectacle of trial."

"Unfortunately, after the parties entered into the settlement agreement, in a complete reversal, Chyna and Ms. Ciani repudiated the agreement and tried to back out of the deal because Chyna changed her mind," the docs alleged, further claiming that Chyna and her lawyer "acted in bad faith."

In a statement to ET, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claimed that Kardashian and his attorneys have "violated California law" by disclosing details of the alleged settlement.

"Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions," Ciani said. "Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media."