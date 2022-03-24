Rob Gronkowski On Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement, Hosting the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards (Exclusive)

When Tom Brady revealed he wouldn't be retiring from the NFL as he'd previously announced, it came as a surprise to many fans. However, for his friend and longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, it wasn't exactly a shock.

Gronkowski spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Thursday -- alongside his 2022 Kids' Choice Awards co-host Miranda Cosgrove -- and addressed Brady's retirement reversal.

"When I was you know at the NFL Honors [in February], they were all asking me, 'How long? Do you think Tom's coming back?' Well, I didn't think it was gonna be that quick," Gronkowski admitted. I mean I know the guy loves football like no other, you know? He lives and dies for it."

"He's just an amazing player and he can still play! I mean, he can still throw the ball like no other," he continued. "And I was like, 'Maybe he's just gonna take a year off or so.' But I knew he was gonna make it back eventually. I just didn't think it was gonna be that quick."

As for Gronkowski -- who also briefly retired after the 2018 season, and returned in 2020 to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- he's now a free agent, but he's not letting his future with the NFL weigh too heavily on his mind, at least right now.

"I love the game of football, but it's a lot. It's a big grind. So I'm just putting it in the backseat right now, you know? It'll always be there if I stay in shape," he explained. "But I'm just chilling right now and Ill let that play out in the future."

"I'm not really worried about it," he added. "I'm more worried about the Kids' Choice Awards. Like, I gotta perform!"

Gronkowski and Cosgrove will be serving as the emcees for the big night, and the pair said there's a lot for fans to look forward to.

"I would say [fans can expect] a fun entertaining show, and a lot of sliming," Gronkowski shared.

"Thousands of slimings," Cosgrove joked. "One thousand slimings during the show, for the first time ever!"

The 2022 Kids' Choice Awards air Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.